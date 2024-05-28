More rain likely this weekend

A few systems will pass through the area this weekend leading to the chance of rain with some heavier downpours possible at times.

Gulf of Mexico moisture will get pulled northward into the region as multiple systems sweep through leading to showers and thunderstorms along with the potential of heavier rains.

High pressure, which will keep the area dry on Wednesday and Thursday, will slide further east on Friday with a system approaching, however the dry air may keep rain away for most of the area until Friday night.

Showers and a few thunderstorms look to become more likely Friday night into Saturday morning as a front stalls out near the area with a few more showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon.

The front looks to lift back north on Sunday leading to more chance for rain, however there is still some uncertainty on coverage and timing.

Expect further details to get ironed out as it gets closer.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s on Friday with mid-to-upper 70s likely Saturday and Sunday.