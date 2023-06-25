More Rain, But Lighter from Here on Out

After some heavy rainfall took place Saturday (almost exclusively in northern Iowa) we will be seeing more rain on Sunday. These showers however will be much lighter than what we saw Saturday while also not bringing any severe weather potential. These showers become isolated heading into Monday morning. By then, they will be sprinkles (if anything).

Temperatures will drop into the low-70s for most on Sunday with the cold front through our area. It gets slightly warmer on Monday, but temperatures don’t return to the 80s for most people until Tuesday.

Rain chances do look plausible during the second half of the upcoming work week as well, but it’s too early to determine any patterns or rainfall totals from these rain chance. Severe weather is currently out of the picture going forward.