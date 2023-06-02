More Heat, Humidity, & Storms Friday
We are playing the same old song & dance Friday, with highs returning to the upper 80s & lower 90s for some, along with the chance for afternoon & evening thunderstorms. Stay cool & hydrated if you are heading out to any of our outside events today/this evening, such as the kick-off to this year’s Pine Island Cheese Fest, Friday Night LIVE in Mason City, and/or the Honkers game in Rochester. Same will hold true, even if you are just staying around the house this evening, and be sure to keep a watchful eye to the sky & radar, as storms look to return after the mid-day.