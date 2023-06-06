More Heat, Humidity, & Haze
Aside from the on & off storm chance, Tuesday will continue to see & feel the heat, humidity, & haze once again. Smoke from fires burning in Quebec will keep the air quality low enough, to keep the AIR QUALITY ALERT in place throughout our Tuesday. This will effect those especially with breathing difficulties, something to keep in mind as you are going out & about. Highs are well into the lower & middle 80s, which will be about 5-10° above-average once again. Humidity is back, making it feel very muggy as well all-day.