More Heat, Humidity, & Haze Thursday
We are stuck in the rut again with highs well into the 80s, higher humidity, a little haze, and very little in the way of rainfall. An isolated shower/t-storm will try to pop-up later in the day, but this will be very hit & miss, as our atmosphere will be well-capped. Stay cool & hydrated as you are heading out to the Honkers game in Rochester out at Mayo Field this evening! And be sure to look up each morning for all of the early birds, as a pretty clear sky will allow optimal viewing of the International Space Station over the next few days.