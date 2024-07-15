More comfortable with more sunshine the rest of this week

Clouds will stick around into Monday evening with the chance of showers and a thunderstorm or two into the late evening. Any rain should be wrapping up and moving out of here by 9 PM Monday evening. Clouds will gradually decrease overnight and dew points will slowly drop as well.

While there is a chance of a few showers Tuesday afternoon, there will be more sunshine Tuesday with a light wind out of the northwest. Temperatures will remain warm, but drop back a bit with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Look for more sunshine in the morning Tuesday and a few extra clouds billowing in the afternoon with that chance of showers.

Less humid air moves in late Tuesday and temperatures will remain in the lower 70s Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 50s by Thursday morning, making for a cool, crisp start to the day and a nice spell of “windows open” weather for us.

Seasonably warm and sunny weather is ahead for the end of the week and this weekend.