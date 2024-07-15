More comfortable with more sunshine the rest of this week

Randy Brock KAALTV
Chief Meteorologist Randy Brock
Chief Meteorologist Randy Brock

Clouds will stick around into Monday evening with the chance of showers and a thunderstorm or two into the late evening. Any rain should be wrapping up and moving out of here by 9 PM Monday evening. Clouds will gradually decrease overnight and dew points will slowly drop as well.

While there is a chance of a few showers Tuesday afternoon, there will be more sunshine Tuesday with a light wind out of the northwest. Temperatures will remain warm, but drop back a bit with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Look for more sunshine in the morning Tuesday and a few extra clouds billowing in the afternoon with that chance of showers.

Less humid air moves in late Tuesday and temperatures will remain in the lower 70s Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 50s by Thursday morning, making for a cool, crisp start to the day and a nice spell of “windows open” weather for us.

Seasonably warm and sunny weather is ahead for the end of the week and this weekend.