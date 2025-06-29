More Comfortable and Drier Early Next Week

After a warm and muggy weekend across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, temperatures drop slightly heading into early next week, with lower humidity as well!

A cold front is set to track through the area Monday afternoon/evening. Behind the cold front westerly winds will gradually transport drier and cooler air in from the west Sunday night into Monday. This will result in a steady decrease in dew points heading into Monday morning as well.

Temperatures drop into the low 60F’s Sunday night, before rebounding into the low 80F’s Monday afternoon. Dew points drop into the mid 50F’s throughout the day Monday, making for a pleasant summer day across the region! It will be a bit breezy, with westerly winds between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Temperatures once again drop into the low 60F’s Monday night, rebounding into the low 80F’s Tuesday. Dew points remain in the mid-upper 50F’s throughout the day Tuesday, with northwesterly winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be another pleasant day, with just a touch of humidity, thanks to dew points climbing back into the 60F’s. High temperatures will be in the low-mid 80F’s, with a light west wind of 5-10 mph.

The best part of this stretch of cooler, less humid weather? Sunshine!

Clouds depart the region Monday morning, giving way to a fair sky heading into the afternoon. Skies become clear Monday night, with plenty of sunshine ahead for Tuesday! Wednesday will start of sunny, with a few clouds rolling in during the afternoon. The next chance of rain looks to hold off until Wednesday evening.

A nice stretch of cooler and drier weather ahead Monday through Wednesday, after weeks of nearly daily rain chances!