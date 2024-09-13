More clouds, warm Friday

The week will end warm with above average temperatures along win an increase in clouds due to moisture arriving from the remnants of Hurricane Francine.

Thick, high-level clouds will make for some filtered sunshine and a partly sunny sky as moisture from what once was Hurricane Francine lift north into the area.

Despite the clouds, enough sunshine will still make it through leading to another warm and above average day as high temperatures are expected to climb to near or in the lower 80s.

The humidity will be a bit more noticeable than in recent days as dew point temperatures push into the lower 60s.

Other than the clouds, the weather should be ideal for Friday night High School Football games. Temperatures will be in the 70s for most at kickoff before likely falling into the 60s by the end of the games.

Additional moisture and energy from Francine’s remnants will arrive overnight into Saturday morning leading to the chance of a few showers and isolated thunderstorms.