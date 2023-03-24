More Clouds & Cooler This Weekend
We will notice a few more clouds overhead this weekend, which will help keep our temperatures a little, with highs in the upper 30s & lower 40s expected. The clouds will allow for a few more flurries early on Saturday, and perhaps a very light rain/snow shower later Sunday into early Monday. Not much is expected in regards to rainfall and/or snowfall totals. The better chance for rain adding up in the rain gauges will hold off until the middle & end of next week.