More active with showers, thunderstorms to end the week, but quieting down this weekend

We will continue to enjoy sunshine and comfortably warm, summer weather through Wednesday evening and most of Wednesday night before rain chances return.

A weakening complex of showers and thunderstorms will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms to start our Thursday, with some rain possible prior to daybreak Thursday. Some showers may linger through Thursday morning before we catch a break through much of the afternoon. A few more isolated showers and thunderstorms may affect southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa late Thursday afternoon to evening.

More widespread rainfall is ahead for Friday, although there are still uncertainties on timing since Thursday’s showers and storms will somewhat affect how Friday shapes up.

Some areas of heavy rain are a possibility Friday with a low-end severe weather threat. There is the potential for some locations to receive 1-2″ of rainfall by early Saturday morning. The good news is that we’ve had ample time to dry out from recent rainfall and we’re not looking at thunderstorms stalling out over the region.

While some showers may linger into Saturday morning, the weekend ahead is looking comfortably warm. More clouds will stick around through Saturday, keeping high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. However, the second half of the weekend will be brighter and warm with highs returning to the low-80s.