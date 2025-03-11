Monday’s (3/10/25) Almanac

Temperatures today may not have broken records, but they came awful close! It sure was a warm day out there relative to average for this time of year, with it feeling more like April than March!

We started this morning with lows closer to the average high for this time of year across the area, in the mid 30F’s.

Temperatures then proceeded to quickly climb into the 50F’s for some, 60F’s for others, but most locations fell slightly short of expected highs for the day. The main culprit for this was the snowpack still around out near Albert Lea and Owatonna. Hopefully the warmer temperatures today did a number on the snow, and we won’t see temperatures capped the rest of the week like we did today!

The observed high temperature in Rochester, MN today was 63F, which tied the old record high of 63F set back in 1977. On the other end of the spectrum, the record low for March 10th was -15F set back in 1948.

Austin, MN also reached 63F, tying the old record high of 63F set back in 2021. Alberta Lea, MN fell quite short of the old record high of 65F set back in 1967 by several degrees, seeing a high of 59F. Mason City, IA saw a high of 63F, falling 4F short of the record high of 67F, set back in 1967.

Overall, while no records were set today across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, it was an absolutely beautiful March day, with highs pushing 30F above average for this time of year!