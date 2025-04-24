Monday to feel like early summer with strong thunderstorms possible

A surge of warm air and moisture will arrive on Monday making it feel like early summer. Showers and thunderstorms will also be likely with some severe weather possible.

There is still several uncertainties that remain regarding the severe potential given that it’s several days away. However, the broader scope of the overall weather pattern suggests that severe weather is possible.

Warm air will lift into the region behind a passing warm front with temperatures likely climbing into the upper 70s for highs which is more typical of early June.

Moisture will also surge north from the Gulf with dew point temperatures likely reaching the lower-to-middle 60s making it feel a bit humid.

There will likely be a “cap” in place which acts like a lid in preventing thunderstorms from developing until the late afternoon and evening hours when a cold front passes through which will likely “break” the cap leading to showers and thunderstorms developing and the potential of strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

Where the thunderstorms may initially develop and the likely hazards are still uncertain, but will become clearer in the days ahead so make sure to stay updated with future forecasts.

The Storm Prediction Center already has an elevated risk in place for the entire Weather First area for the possibility of severe weather.