Monday: The First Day of The Heat Wave
It won’t get as hot as Tuesday or Wednesday, but it will feel hotter outside than the majority of us felt on Sunday. Dew points are cranked up during the afternoon and winds will shift more out of the south as opposed to the southeast earlier in the day. Air temperatures will top off around 90°F while the heat index is expected to top off around 100°F. An Alert Day has been added for Monday due to the Excessive Heat Warning that has been issued for parts of the area, although the crest of the heat wave holds off until Tuesday and Wednesday.