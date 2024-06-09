Monday: Sunny & MUCH less windy

Sunday and Monday will have a couple things in common: it will be sunny and highs will top out in the mid to upper-70s. The main difference will be much calmer winds, which will limit any dust or dirt blowing around from rural areas or construction sites. It will also make it easier for larger farm vehicles to get around as well.

Monday is the coolest day we have the rest of this week; lows will bottom out in the upper-40s and low-50s before we top out in the 70s during the afternoon. With comfortable and “cooler” temperatures on Monday, it’s the best day the rest of this week for any outdoor activities.