Monday storm recap

Severe thunderstorms tracked across the region this past Monday, April 28th, during the afternoon and evening hours. These storms brought large hail, damaging winds and even a brief tornado to the area.

Cloud cover persisted through most of the afternoon hours across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. This kept the amount of instability on the lower side compared to what instability levels could have been had the sun been out most of the day.

Regardless, a cold front began sparking thunderstorms across Eastern South Dakota, that became severe rather quickly as they tracked into Western Minnesota.

Storms arrived in our local area just after 5:30 PM, impacting communities in Steele County first, bringing large hail primarily.

A segment of the storm developed a circulation across southern Rice County, that is confirmed to have produced an EF-1 tornado near Kenyon. This tornado shredded a barn, and lofted debris a mile downstream according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Storms slowly entered the viewing area, impacting Albert Lea around 7:00 PM, and Rochester around 7:15 PM. Several additional reports of large hail filed in during this time frame, with the higher concentration of hail reports north of I-90 and west of I-35.

Storms didn’t arrive in Mason City until around 10:00PM, with Charles City seeing storm arrival around 11:00PM. These storms were fairly slow moving overall, and weakened gradually as they tracked across the viewing area.

Overall, this severe storm event was not the tornado event that we feared it could be. The primary reason for this was a lack of daytime heating due to cloud cover during the morning and afternoon. Had the sun been out, there may have been enough heating to break through the cap, and lead to explosive supercell development ahead of the advancing line of storms.

Thankfully, however, that did not happen. Severe weather is a tricky thing to forecast, especially when there are so many factors at play. The important thing to remember is that just because this storm event did not meet “expectations”, it doesn’t mean the next one will do the same.