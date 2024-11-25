Monday rain, snow followed by blast of Arctic cold for Thanksgiving into weekend

A system passing through the Upper Midwest on Monday morning will bring the chance of some rain and snow showers before quiet weather returns the rest of the week which will include a blast of Arctic air arriving for the upcoming holiday weekend.

There is the chance of rain and/or snow showers through about midmorning on Monday a cold front passes through region. Very little, if any snow accumulations are expected. Clouds will decrease through the day and temperatures will steadily fall from the middle 30s during the morning hours to upper 20s by afternoon. A blustery northwest wind will gust up to 30 MPH at times.

Quiet weather is expected the rest of the week.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 30s for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday before a surge of cold air descends southward into the area for Thanksgiving Day with highs expected to be in the middle 20s.

It’ll be colder yet from Black Friday through the weekend with high temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s with night lows falling in the single digits!

Temperatures are expected to rebound back into the upper 20s heading through the middle of next week.