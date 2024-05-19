Monday Planner: Early storms

While there is a non-zero percent chance for rain all day Monday, most of our rainfall is expected early. These thunderstorms will be capable of featuring downpours that will limit visibility quite a bit, so you will need extra time driving into work on the morning commute. These storms are expected to be in the area from about 2-8 AM. After these storms are out, showers and storms become more isolated during the afternoon. Despite rain cooled air early, we will still warm up into the mid-70s for highs.

Another round of storms is also possible very late Monday into early Tuesday, but the bulk of this rain is expected overnight into Tuesday morning.

Both rounds of storms have the potential to bring strong storms to our area due to either strong winds or large hail, but severe weather is not likely from either round of storms. Although it cannot be ruled out. We are all under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather on Monday.