Monday morning commute

Driving into work will be easier than trying to drive anywhere Sunday afternoon. There will still be some lingering snow that will blow around. However, overnight rain and warming temperatures will melt the snow. Plus, well over 100 plow trucks and other snow removal vehicles have been working to get roads cleared. Extra time is still recommended for the morning commute, but we will not be in an Alert Day.

Temperatures get even warmer during the afternoon. This combined with the ongoing rain chances will speed up the melting of the snow.