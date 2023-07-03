Monday: Heat and Isolated T-Showers

Monday is going to be one of the hottest days we have had in 2023 so far. 90s are expected across all communities. Southerly winds (albeit very light) and a lack of cloud cover will allow those temperatures to jump. Humidity won’t be overwhelming, but you’ll still be able to feel it at times. The heat index will be in the mid-90s as a result.

Fun fact: Rochester has not hit 90°F so far this year (according to Rochester International Airport, which is where our temperature readings for Rochester come from).

In addition, some isolated thundershowers are also possible. A better chance exists farther north of our area, but they cannot be ruled out locally. Severe weather is not expected.