Monday 12/17/2023: Coldest day of the week
Just like last week, our coldest weather takes place early. With gusty winds in the forecast, it will feel much colder. Air temperatures will drop into the upper teens, but winds could gust as high as 40 MPH. Wind chills will drop as low as single-digits or even sub-zero in the morning. As we “warm up” and winds get less gusty, the wind chill will be less potent. However, it will feel below 20°F all day Monday. Also like last week, this is something that will not last.