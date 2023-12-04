Moderating temperatures this week with small precipitation chances

No significant storms are in our future over the next several days as temperatures are expected to moderate to well above average by the middle to end of the week.

High temperatures will be slightly above average through Tuesday in the mid-to-upper 30s before southerly winds take hold on by the middle of the week boosting temperatures into the 40s on Wednesday and near 50° on Thursday.

Temperatures will start to come down on Friday with highs back in the 40s before returning closer to average in the 30s through the weekend.

A clipper system will arrive Monday evening leading to the chance of light snow generally near and south of I-90. Accumulations are expected to be light with a coating to 0.5″ possible.

Otherwise, a storm system will pass through northern Minnesota on Thursday and another strong storm will pass to the southeast over the weekend, however the track of each may still wobble around as details get ironed out over the next several days.