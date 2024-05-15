Moderate Air Quality Next Couple Days
Air quality has gotten better since Monday and early Tuesday when we were under Air Quality Alerts. It will be staying moderate these next few days with less smoke in our area than we had earlier this week. As we warm up later this week, we will switch from smoke to ground level ozone being what causes air quality to be moderate instead of healthy. Without poor air quality forecasted these next couple days, all outdoor activities are still a go. Make sure to stay tuned for updates or any changes.