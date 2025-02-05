Minor, but messy wintry system moves through Wednesday

Occasional light snow and freezing drizzle is expected with a weak wave of low pressure sliding through the region Wednesday.

While amounts of both snow and ice will remain minor, close to just a trace/glaze of ice and less than a quarter inch of snow, it will still have the potential to make for slick travel. Of most concern are any untreated roads and surfaces.

At the time of this posting, there are no advisories or warnings in effect in the ABC 6 area, but there are in central and southern Iowa where more freezing rain is expected. Still, heads up to the potential of minor icing Wednesday afternoon and evening.