Minor accumulation of snow in north Iowa Thursday night-Friday morning

A wave of low pressure will move through Iowa Thursday night through Friday morning. It’s already brought an increase in cloud cover. Snow will begin to fall in the northern half of Iowa, arriving in the Mason City area by around 2 AM Friday morning.

It isn’t going to be a substantial amount of snow, but should be just enough to keep the plows busy on roads. Up to around an inch or two is possible by the end of Friday morning in far northern Iowa. Clouds will linger across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through Friday morning thanks to this system. Sunshine will re-emerge Friday afternoon and help to bump temperatures above the freezing mark.

While none of the Weather First area is within it, there is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for parts of Iowa from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.