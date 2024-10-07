Milton strengthens to major hurricane in the Gulf

Milton strengthened into a major hurricane Monday on a path toward Florida’s west coast later this week.

Milton grew into a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph over the southern Gulf of Mexico. Storm surge and hurricane watches were issued for Florida’s Gulf Coast, and a hurricane warning was issued for Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Forecast models vary widely, but the most likely path would have Milton making landfall as a major hurricane on Wednesday near the Tampa Bay area and remaining a hurricane as it moves across central Florida toward the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters warned of an 8- to 12-foot storm surge in Tampa Bay. A storm surge watch was in effect for Florida’s Gulf Coast from Flamingo northward to the mouth of the Suwannee River, including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay. A tropical storm warning was issued in Mexico from Rio Lagartos to Cancun and from Campeche to south of Celestun.

The Tampa Bay area is still cleaning up extensive damage from Helene and its powerful surge. Twelve people perished as Helene swamped the coast, with the worst damage along the narrow, 20-mile string of barrier islands that stretch from St. Petersburg to Clearwater.

As many as 4,000 National Guard troops are helping state crews to remove debris, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said, and he directed Florida crews dispatched to North Carolina in Helene’s aftermath to return in preparation for Milton.