Milton continues its approach to Florida as a major hurricane – Wednesday morning update

Hurricane Milton dropped to a Category 4 early Wednesday as it churns toward Florida’s west coast. Milton is expected to remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The 8:00 AM CDT update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the hurricane has sustained winds of 155 MPH with gusts up to 195 MPH. It is moving northeast at around 16 MPH as is approximately 230 miles southwest of Tampa, FL. It has a minimum central pressure of 27.02″.

The hurricane will continue its northeast movement through Wednesday night. Milton will move off the east coast of Florida into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday afternoon.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center, and tropical-force storm winds extend outward up to 125 miles. The wind is expected to increase along the west coast of Florida by Wednesday afternoon.

Storm surge is expected to be 8-12 feet in the Tampa area and 10-15 feet from Anna Maria Island to Boca Grande. Also, storm surge of 2-5 feet is expected along portions of Florida’s east coast.

Rainfall mounts of 6-12″ with localized amounts up to 18″ are possible across the central to northern part of the Florida Peninsula through Thursday. Life-threatening flash and urban flooding is likely along with moderate to major river flooding.

Several tornadoes are also likely on Wednesday and Wednesday night across parts of central and southern Florida where the Storm Prediction Center has much of that area in a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

Milton is expected to target communities still reeling two weeks after Hurricane Helene flooded streets and homes in western Florida along its devastating march that left at least 230 dead across the South. In many places along the coast, municipalities raced to collect and dispose of debris left by Helene before Milton’s winds and storm surge could toss it around and compound any damage.

The Tampa Bay region, home to more than 3.3 million people, hasn’t seen a direct hit from a major hurricane in more than a century. The NHC saying that Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes to strike west-central Florida on record.