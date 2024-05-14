Milky skies linger into Tuesday, rain chances arrive by midweek

Smoke from Canadian wildfires will still be around the area on Tuesday leading to some milky skies.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect for a portion of northern Iowa until 11:00 PM. Unhealthy levels of smoke is possible especially for sensitive groups, children and the elderly. Time outdoors should be limited. The smoke should begin to clear out Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Tuesday will be a warm and dry day under a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures near or in the low 70s.

The next weather system arrives after midnight Wednesday into Thursday leading to showers with a few thunderstorms possible. They will linger into early Thursday morning.

More chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday and again on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s through Friday with highs near or in the low 80s on Saturday before returning to the 70s on Sunday into next week.