Milder than average temperatures this week with few chance for precipitation

The week ahead will see some temperature fluctuations, but they’re expected to be well above average. A few chances for precipitation are also possible throughout the week.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures expecting to be in the low-to-middle 50s which is more than 20° above average.

Temperatures will dial back a bit through the middle of the week with highs in the upper 40s expected on Tuesday, near 40° on Wednesday with lower 40s likely Thursday before a bump back into the lower 50s is expected on Friday. Night lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The weekend will be much cooler with mid-30s likely on Saturday before temperatures rebound into the lower 40s on Sunday.

A few chances for precipitation are expected this week.

The first will come late in the afternoon and evening on Monday as weak system slides through. Temperatures will be warm enough for rain, but not much is expected other than a few hundredths for most.

The second is expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures initially should be warm enough for rain, however it’s expected to cool to near the freezing mark by Wednesday morning so some snowflakes may be possible. Precipitation may linger through the morning into the afternoon hours.

Another system is expected to pass mainly across northern and central Minnesota on Friday, but could sneak into the area. Specifics will be ironed out in the days ahead.