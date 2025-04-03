Milder air arrives next week

While the end of this week remains cool, it’s at least comfortably cool with temperatures not too far off the mark for early April. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 40s this weekend, a bit warmer in north Iowa, and much cooler air moves in early next week.

However, that push of colder air won’t last long. Highs remain in the 30s Monday, then climb back to the mid-40s Tuesday, warming up even more by Wednesday of next week. From today’s perspective, a nice stretch of highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s looks to stick around for at least a few days, likely longer.