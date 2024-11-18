Mild with rain to start the week followed by much colder weather

The week will start mild with rain as a storm system passes through followed much colder weather as temperatures look to drop below average.

Clouds will build throughout Monday morning with rain likely developing late in the morning across north Iowa and early afternoon in southeast Minnesota. It’ll be heavy at times.

Rain will taper off a bit late in the afternoon and early evening before more heavier rains are likely during the evening into the overnight as a warm front lifts through. Rain will taper off Tuesday morning.

Rain amounts of 1.00″ to 1.50″ are expected for most area wide.

Temperatures will likely be in the 40s on Monday afternoon and rise into the low-to-mid 50s late in the night into Tuesday morning as the warm front lifts north across the area.

Clouds will continue to be overhead on Tuesday with temperatures falling from the 50s in the morning into the 40s throughout the afternoon hours.

The chilly air arrives on Wednesday lasting through the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the 30s and night lows in the 20s.

Additional energy combined with lingering moisture may be enough to produce scattered snow showers or flurries on Wednesday, otherwise the rest of the week is looking dry.