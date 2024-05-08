Mild weekend ahead with Mother’s Day rain chance

The weekend ahead will be mild with temperatures near average to start followed by a warmup heading into Mother’s Day along with the chance for rain.

Sunshine will kickoff the weekend on Saturday as temperatures are expected to be near average for this time of year with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. It’ll be a tad breezy with wind gusts up to 25 mph at times.

A cold front will slide through the area on Mother’s Day Sunday leading to the chance for some afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. They’ll be fairly scattered about so some places may not see anything.

Temperatures will climb well into the 70s for highs due to a southerly wind that is expected to be around 10-15 mph.