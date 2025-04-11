Mild weekend ahead with a few Sunday showers possible

Mild air returns for the upcoming weekend with temperatures jumping well above average before a cool front arrives on Sunday bringing the chance of showers and even a thunderstorm or two.

An upper-level ridge will move east and overhead across the Upper Midwest heading into the weekend amplifying the jet stream north with southerly flow bringing in warmer temperatures.

Temperatures will push into the middle 60s on Saturday with clouds increasing after lunchtime into the afternoon. The wind will be breezy out of the south with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

A system will swing a cold front through the area on Sunday likely popping a few showers at times including a thunderstorm or two during the afternoon if any instability can develop in the heating of the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s with a breezy southerly wind gusting up to 20 mph at times.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be light for most with a trace to around 0.10″. If any thunderstorms develop, amounts may be higher.