Mild weekend ahead as temperatures climb above average

It’s been nearly two weeks since the last time the high temperature was above average and it looks like that streak will come to an end this weekend as warmer air builds into the region kicking the Arctic air back to the north.

Surface high pressure will push to the southeast on Saturday. The air around high pressure flows clockwise, so the wind will be out of the southwest which will help drive in some mild late February air. Temperatures will be in the single digits to start the day with subzero wind chills, but afternoon highs are expected to climb to near 30° under a mostly sunny sky.

A southwest wind will continue on Sunday with even warmer temperatures as they are expected to climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s. There will be more clouds as moisture arrives ahead of a passing system that is expected to stay to the north. It will also be a bit breezy with a southwest wind gusting up to 20 mph.