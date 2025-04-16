Mild Wednesday with showers, t-storms likely Thursday into Friday followed by cool weekend

Sunshine and mild weather returns to the Weather First area on Wednesday before a storm system brings rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday followed by a cool weekend ahead.

Wednesday will start with sunshine before some clouds arrive during the afternoon hours. It’ll be a quiet day with a much lighter wind as high temperatures are expected to range from 60° to 65°.

A warm front will lift into the area on Thursday with bits of energy moving through as well which may pop a shower or thunderstorm during the morning hours. The higher chance for showers and thunderstorms will be during the late afternoon and evening when some strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible with the main threats being large hail and gusty winds. Temperatures are expected to climb into the middle-to-upper 60s for highs.

A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into Friday morning with the afternoon looking mainly dry. It’ll be a cooler day with high temperatures near average in the middle 50s.

The weekend will start quiet with sunshine and temperatures around the middle 50s on Saturday. Another system will bring the chance of rain on Easter Sunday, but uncertainty remains on the timing and track of that system. Temperatures will continue to hover around average in the middle-to-upper 50s.