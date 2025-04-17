Mild weather with precipitation chances into next week

Temperatures will get a boost and return to near or above-average heading into next week along with chances for precipitation.

Showers will be possible as the week starts on Monday from a passing system. Temperatures will be hover below-average with highs expecting to be around the middle 50s.

A warm front will lift north through the area on Tuesday bringing a surge of warmer air with high temperatures expecting to be in the middle 60s. Moisture will also increase leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

An upper-level ridge will amplify over the Upper Midwest during the rest of the week allowing mild Pacific air to flow into the region. Temperatures will respond by remaining mild and slightly above-average with highs generally around or in the lower 60s.