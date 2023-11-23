Mild weather to return in early December

After a chilly spell that will last through most of next week, there are signs of some more mild weather returning as the calendar flips over to December.

The upper-air flow will become more west-to-southwest heading into December which means some mild, Pacific air will begin to flow into the area leading to the likelihood of above average temperatures.

The Climate Prediction Center has above-normal temperatures in the eight to fourteen day period from November 30 to December 6 for much of the upper Midwest and northern plains.