Mild weather arrives by the end of the week

Temperatures have been consistently above average a majority of the last few days, with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 50F’s Sunday! Cooler weather is on the way for the beginning of this upcoming workweek, with more mild weather by weeks end.

Veterans Day will be the coolest day of the week, with high temperatures only getting into the low to mid 40F’s during the afternoon. Strong northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph at times will only add to the chill in the air. Going to need a warmer choice of clothes!

Low temperatures Monday night drop into the upper 20F’s under a clear sky, making it the coldest night of the week. Much cooler than what we are used to, but right around average for this time of year.

Temperatures Tuesday warm slightly, into the mid to upper 40F’s. Winds shift to out of a more southerly direction, and remain gusty through the afternoon.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer as well, but with increased cloud cover and rain chances, it won’t be by a lot. Some locations may have a hard time reaching 50F, especially in the northeastern portion of the viewing area.

Thursday and Friday are shaping out to be fantastic days! High temperatures climb into the low to mid 50F’s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky both Thursday and Friday. Even better, early indications are that the winds will not be too gusty either.

50F’s stick with us through next weekend, but skies will once again become more cloud filled. With that said, this upcoming Friday will be the best day of the week to get out and enjoy some sunshine, along with the warmer temperatures without having to wear too many layers.