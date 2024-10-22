Mild Tuesday followed by more seasonal weather for the second half of the week

The up-and-down temperature swings will continue this week as they look to return to more seasonal levels.

Tuesday will be a mild day with high temperatures expecting to be in the lower-to-middle 70s. A brief light shower or sprinkles are possible for some during the morning hours with clouds decreasing through the day.

A cold front will slide through Tuesday night which may lead to some sprinkles. Sharply cooler air will filter in behind it for Wednesday with high temperatures near average in the middle 50s.

There will be a bump on Thursday with high temperatures returning to the middle 60s before another front slides through sometime during the evening lead to the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.

Temperatures will cool off back closer to average on Friday into the weekend with high’s in the 50s under plentiful sunshine. Night lows are expected to fall into the 30s.