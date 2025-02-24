Mild tonight, warmer Monday

Well above average temperatures have arrived and are here to stay for quite some time across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with Monday being no exception!

Clouds are on the increase this afternoon/evening from the northwest as an upper level disturbance tracks through the Dakota’s. Thicker clouds will prevent as much heat from escaping back up into space through the overnight hours, resulting in very mild overnight lows.

Low temperatures will only drop into the low to mid 30F’s, with southerly winds gusting up to 25 mph aiding in keeping our overnight temperatures mild. These temperatures will also help to continue the snowmelt we saw today across the area, which will have big implications on our daily high temperatures over the next week.

Clouds stick around through most of the day on Monday as an area of low pressure approaches the area from the west. A subtle trough of low pressure will be traversing the northern Plains, and will provide enough forcing for a quick precipitation event across our area late Monday. Dry air will prevent any rain from reaching the ground most of the day, with the best chance for rain holding off until evening.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 40F’s and lower 50F’s across most of the area thanks to westerly winds and less snow on the ground. Nearly 20F above average for this time of year!

With the warmer temperatures, any precipitation will fall in the form of rain. Precipitation accumulations will be limited to under a tenth of an inch for most locations, with some folks potentially not seeing any rain at all.

If you have plans to head out Monday evening, however, having an umbrella will be a good idea if any of those showers roll through your area!