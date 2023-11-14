Mild through Thursday with cooldown by weekend

The current warm spell will last through Thursday before a brief shot of Canadian air cools off temperatures back to near average by Friday heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will be near 60° on Wednesday under a mainly sunny sky. Winds will be fairly light, however they will ramp back up on Thursday with gusts near or exceeding 40 mph at times driving temperatures back into the lower 60s for highs.

A cold front slides through on Thursday night switching winds to the northwest with much cooler air drifting south from Canada.

As a result, high temperatures will be near average with low-to-mid 40s expected.

Temperatures will rebound a few degrees throughout the weekend with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Night lows will be in the 20s and 30s.