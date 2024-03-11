Mild through midweek followed by rain chance, cooler temperatures

Mild weather is expected through the middle of the week before a series of cold fronts brings a period of rain followed by cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.

Record temperatures will be likely on Monday as highs push to near or in the low 70s. A few places in north Iowa may even get as warm as the mid 70s.

Near records in the upper 60s are likely on Tuesday before a cold front brings slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.

A storm system will slide through the region on Thursday bringing the chance of rain with some snowflakes possibly mixed in Thursday night into Friday morning as colder air begins to plunge south out of Canada.

Temperatures will cool off into the 40s and 50s on Thursday and Friday.

Another stronger cold front arrives over the weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday and upper 30s to lower 40s on Sunday and Monday of next week.