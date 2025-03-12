Mild through Friday with cooler weather over the weekend

Temperatures will continue to run well above average through Friday, but a brief cooldown will arrive over the weekend behind a passing storm system.

It’ll feel more like May on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures expecting to be around the middle 60s on Thursday afternoon and low 70s on Friday.

A storm system will pass through late in the day on Friday into Friday night bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area.

After the storm passes, colder air will build in on the backside with temperatures early Saturday morning around the upper 40s to lower 50s before falling into the 30s by afternoon. Any leftover rain will likely to change to snow as colder temperatures arrive. Any snow accumulations will be minor, if any at all.

The chilly air will stick around on Sunday with high temperatures likely staying in the 30s.

Temperatures will warm heading into next week with highs returning to the 50s on St. Patrick’s Day on Monday.