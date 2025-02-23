Mild temperatures to stick around next week

Well above average temperatures will begin Sunday, and last through the end of next week. This will put a temporary pause on winter, and likely fool many into thinking spring is actually here!

Upper level troughing responsible for last weeks cold snap is departing east across the northern Atlantic this weekend, with a ridge of high pressure building along the West Coast of the United States. Throughout next week, this ridge will gradually nudge east at times, bringing warmer air into our neck of the woods.

High temperatures on Sunday will near 40F across most of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Cloud cover will limit temperatures slightly, but not by a significant degree. Monday will be even warmer, with high temperatures in the low to mid 40F’s across the area!

Highs in the low to mid 40F’s will continue through most of the week thanks to the western ridging, with even stronger ridging building off west later in the week. As of now, Friday appears to be the warmest day, with highs in the mid to upper 40F’s!

Temperatures take a slight tumble next weekend as a trough of low pressure works southward out of Canada and sends cooler air in our direction. However, highs look to remain in the mid to upper 30F’s across the area! With most of the snow on the ground likely melted by then, it will be slightly easier for us to stay warmer than it is with snow on the ground.

When it comes to overnight lows, many overnight lows will be closer to the average high for this time of year, which is about 30F. Talk about mild!