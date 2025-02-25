Mild temperatures to linger into March

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate over the next 7 to 10 days heading into March, but will still largely stay above average.

Upper-level ridging will develop over the western U.S. through the week and nudge its way east into the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest with mild Pacific air flowing into the region.

Temperatures are expected to be around the lower-to-middle- 40s on Wednesday and Thursday before the warmest of the air arrives on Friday with highs pushing into the lower 50s.

A shortwave trough will pass through the Northern Great Lakes on Friday sliding a cold front through and tempering the warm-up with temperatures cooling down into the lower 30s for highs on Saturday which is near average.

The colder air quickly pushes east by Sunday with ridging and mild air once again moving in with temperatures responding with highs near 40° on Sunday and middle 40s into next week.

A storm system looks to cross the region somewhere from the early to middle portion of next week which could bring rain or snow, both, or neither to the area. There are still lots of questions and uncertainties at this time which isn’t unusual considering it’s a week away. Temperatures though will cool back off into the 30s by the second half of next week.

Overall, the Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook covering the March 2nd through 6th period, has a high likelihood of above average temperatures. The average high temperature during this period is the lower-to- middle 30s.