Mild temperatures, clearer skies coming

Clouds from Saturday will clear up overnight. You may have a chance to see the Northern Lights, although they would not be as intense with some clouds still lingering.

Starting on Sunday, we will have a stretch of days where we are mostly clear outside and mild. We’re looking at upper-50s and low-60s throughout this upcoming week until next weekend.

Rain chances are slim to none. High pressure will settle in to close the week, keeping us from seeing nearly the cloud cover we had throughout the day Saturday. Unless you see a sprinkle through Saturday evening, we are most likely staying dry for the next week plus.