Mild stretch to end Thursday, cooler late week

Thursday will be the final day of our recent mild stretch before temperatures take a hit and return closer to average on Friday.

Clouds will be overhead making for some filtered sunshine. Winds will ramp up once again with gusts near 45 mph possible at times especially in open and rural areas. The southwesterly wind will continue to bring in warm air with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

A cold front will slide through the area on Thursday night as much colder air arrives for Friday.

Temperatures will be in the 20s to start Friday with highs only managing the low 40s which is close to average for mid November.

A brief shot of mild air returns for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Night lows will be in the 20s and 30s.