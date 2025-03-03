Mild start to the week with strong storm to bring rain, snow and wind through midweek

The week will start mild with April-like temperatures, however a strong storm system will bring rain on Tuesday followed by accumulating snow and strong winds heading into Wednesday.

Clouds will be on the increase throughout Monday. A breezy southerly wind will boost temperatures into the middle-to-upper 50s.

The storm system will begin to approach late Monday night into Tuesday morning bringing the chance of a light shower. Rain chances will increase through the day on Tuesday before switching to snow sometime Tuesday evening with snow continuing through Wednesday morning as colder air wraps in behind the system.

The wind will also ramp up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with gusts up to 40 mph possible which will likely lead to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility resulting in slippery roads and tricky travel. Therefore, Tuesday night and Wednesday is an **ALERT DAY**.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 40s with highs cooling down to near 30° on Wednesday and low-to-middle 30s the rest of the week into the weekend. Night lows will be in the teens and 20s.