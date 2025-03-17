Mild start to the week, winter storm arrives Wednesday with snow, gusty winds

The week will start mild with temperatures expecting to be well above average for the middle of March, however winter is not done yet as a winter storm has its eye on the area with snow and gusty winds likely on Wednesday.

The chill that gripped the area over the weekend will be replaced by mild air on Monday as high temperatures are expected to push into the lower-to-middle 60s for highs under a mainly sunny sky. It’ll be a breezy day with a southerly wind gusting up to 40-45 mph at times.

Tuesday will be a little cooler with highs around the middle-to-upper 50s. There will be more clouds that arrive due to moisture nudging in from an approaching storm system.

The system will approach late Tuesday night into Wednesday with rain likely developing. Temperatures will be hovering around or just below the freezing mark so rain will change to snow and become heavy at times especially during the afternoon hours. The wind will be very blustery with gusts up to 45 mph possible leading to blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions likely.

Snow will begin to taper off through Wednesday evening. A narrow band of heavy snow is likely, but still a bit uncertainty on where that’ll setup. Outside of the narrow band, snow amounts will drop off quickly.

The rest of the week is looking quiet with temperatures in the upper 30s on Thursday to lower 40s on Friday.