Mild spring-like weather expected into next week

Temperatures will be on the upswing as mild, spring-like weather will arrive heading into next week.

It was a rather chilly and blustery day on Saturday despite the sunshine. The wind will lighten through Saturday night and with a clear sky overhead, temperatures will drop to near 20° by Sunday morning.

High pressure will continue to be overhead and dominate the weather on Sunday with another day of sunshine and even warmer temperatures as highs climb to near or in the low 50s areawide.

The wind will turn to the south on Monday helping drive in even warmer air as high temperatures surge into the upper 60s to lower 70s which is more typical of early May.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s through Wednesday before cooling off toward the second half of the week as highs return to the 50s.

There are signs of colder weather arriving toward next weekend as high temperatures only manage the 40s.

Precipitation chances look low throughout the week with the next best chance coming on Thursday and Thursday night as a frontal boundary will lay out somewhere across the area leading to the chance for rain.