Mild, showers likely Tuesday with rain changing to snow by late evening

A strong late-season storm system will track through the region on Tuesday bringing rain to the Weather First area with it changing to snow by mid-to-late evening.

The system will track from approximately Kansas City to Chicago and pull Gulf moisture northward into the area. Some bits of energy will push into the region leading to spotty showers during the morning hours with rain becoming more likely by mid-to-late afternoon into the evening as the bulk of the system’s energy and moisture arrive. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible.

Heavy downpours will be possible at times with some ponding of water as the ground is still relatively frozen so very little will be absorbed into the soil. Most of the rainfall will runoff into streams and rivers.

Rain will switch to snow sometime during the evening hours, mainly in the 9PM to Midnight timeframe. Snow, heavy at times, will be likely overnight into Wednesday morning. The wind will also ramp up with gusts up to 55-60 mph possible leading to blizzard and whiteout conditions with dangerous travel likely.

A **BLIZZARD WARNING** goes into effect at 9:00 PM for the entire Weather First area until 3:00 PM on Wednesday.

High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s with lows by Wednesday morning dropping into the middle 20s.